Police: Drunk driver hits, kills bicyclist in Lenoir
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 2:43 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
LENOIR, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was arrested after hitting and killing a bicyclist in Lenoir Sunday morning, according to the police department.
The bicyclist, Nathan Smith, 36, was identified as the person killed. The driver, Christopher Murillo, 27, was given a $50,000 bond and charged with the following:
- Felony Death by Vehicle
- Driving While Impaired
The incident happened around 2:20 a.m. on Hickory Boulevard near Countryside Drive Southwest.
Police say the two were traveling northbound on the roadway when Murillo collided with the rear of Smith.
As a result of the crash, Smith was pronounced deceased on the scene. Investigation revealed Murillo was impaired, and after a field sobriety test, he was apprehended without incident.
