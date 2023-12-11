PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Police: Drunk driver hits, kills bicyclist in Lenoir

The bicyclist, Nathan Smith, 36, was identified as the person killed.
Police say a drink driver hit and killed a bicyclist in Lenoir Sunday morning.
Police say a drink driver hit and killed a bicyclist in Lenoir Sunday morning.(Courtesy: Lenoir Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 2:43 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
LENOIR, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was arrested after hitting and killing a bicyclist in Lenoir Sunday morning, according to the police department.

The bicyclist, Nathan Smith, 36, was identified as the person killed. The driver, Christopher Murillo, 27, was given a $50,000 bond and charged with the following:

  • Felony Death by Vehicle
  • Driving While Impaired

The incident happened around 2:20 a.m. on Hickory Boulevard near Countryside Drive Southwest.

Police say the two were traveling northbound on the roadway when Murillo collided with the rear of Smith.

As a result of the crash, Smith was pronounced deceased on the scene. Investigation revealed Murillo was impaired, and after a field sobriety test, he was apprehended without incident.

