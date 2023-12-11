PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Learning how to make Chef Tillie’s Cioppino

Cioppino is a strong Christmas Eve dinner tradition that as been in Chef Tillie’s family for years.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 4:21 PM EST
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Cioppino is a strong Christmas Eve dinner tradition that as been in Chef Tillie’s family for years.

Cioppino was born on the West Coast in San Francisco. It started in the 1800s when Italian American fisherman came back empty handed after a long day of fishing asking other fisherman to “chip” in to create this seafood stew.

The steps to make cioppino can be made from scratch or there are a few shortcuts if you prefer.

  • First, Clean the shell fish - Tips on how to clean clams and mussels are on Chef Tillie’s blog.
  • Second, Seafood stock - Make large batches and freeze it so its ready to go or you can purchase really food seafood stock. Recipe on Chef Tillie’s blog for the seafood stock.
  • Third, Seafood marinara - Chef Tillie makes hers from stock and can it in jars so it’s ready to go or you can purchase really good marinara but there’s nothing like the smell of fresh marinara cooking in the kitchen! Key is to layer the flavors starting with aromatics (see recipe below)
  • Fourth, Make Cioppino

Cioppino: (yields six generous servings)

Ingredients:

  • 4-6 cups prepared seafood marinara (recipe on website)
  • 1 cup white wine (Sauvignon Blanc pairs well)
  • 1 cup seafood stock (recipe on website)
  • Saffron threads
  • 4 fresh bay leaves
  • Sea Salt
  • Freshly Ground Black Pepper
  • 1 lb white fish (haddock or halibut is preferred), cut into 1″ pieces
  • 1 lb dry bay scallops, seared
  • 1 lb large shrimp, deveined (prefer 16/20)
  • 1 lb calamari rings or/and baby octopus
  • 1 lb (12) mussels, cleaned & debearded
  • 1 lb (12) littleneck clams, cleaned
  • 2 lbs crab legs or crab meat
  • Lobster claws
  • Chiffonade of parsley & basil & tarragon
  • Sourdough bread slices
  • Olive oil Garlic, sliced
  • Lemon wedges, seeds removed

Method:

  1. Heat oven to 350 degrees.
  2. Heat marinara on stovetop to a slow simmer. Turn heat to high and add wine, stock, bay leaves, and saffron threads. Reduce sauce by 1/3 or desired consistency.
  3. Line baking sheet with foil and arrange bread slices on pan. Drizzle with olive oil. Toast for 5-7 minutes. Remove and rub toasts with sliced garlic. Set aside.
  4. Add the crab, lobster claws, clams, and mussels to the marinara. Cook for 5 minutes. Remove the shellfish with spider or slotted spoon. Discard any unopened clams or mussels. Remove meat from shells if you prefer to serve without shells.
  5. Add the shrimp to the marinara. Cook for 2 more minutes or until opaque. Finally add the white fish and seared scallops. Cook for 2 more minutes before adding the shellfish bak into the pot.
  6. Ladle stew into bowls and garnish with sliced lemon wedges, chiffonade of herbs, and sourdough. TIP: Serve without shells for easier and cleaner dining and use the shells in your stock instead. If serving with shells provide proper tools and be sure there is extra bowl to discard shells in.

