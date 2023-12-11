PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Laundrie family denies knowledge of Gabby Petito’s murder in new court documents

The family of Gabby Petito is suing Chris and Roberta Laundrie for emotional distress in...
The family of Gabby Petito is suing Chris and Roberta Laundrie for emotional distress in relation to her death during a 2021 road trip with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie.(Petito family)
By Melissa Ratliff and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 10:31 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) - The parents of Brian Laundrie and their former attorney have filed a response to a motion denying they had outright knowledge of the fact that a murder had taken place.

The family of Gabby Petito is suing Chris and Roberta Laundrie for emotional distress in relation to her death during a 2021 road trip with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie.

Petito’s remains were found at a national forest in Wyoming, and her death was ruled a homicide. The FBI said before taking his own life, Brian Laundrie wrote in a notebook he was responsible for his fiancée’s death.

Earlier this month, an amended motion filed by the parents of Gabby Petito revealed new details from the deposition. In it, Roberta and Chris Laundrie admitted that Brian called them in the aftermath of Gabby’s disappearance and told them “Gabby is gone” before asking for them to hire an attorney.

In the complaint, filed on Nov. 30, the Laundrie family admitted they received a call from Brian Laundrie in the immediate aftermath of Gabby’s disappearance.

Brian told his parents on Aug. 29, 2021, in what is described as a “frantic” phone call that Gabby was “gone” and he needed a lawyer.

That same day, the Laundries contacted Steven Bertolino. The documents also allege that Brian was using Gabby’s phone and pretending to be her in text messages to her family. Bertolino, in turn, contacted lawyers in Wyoming where Gabby’s body was eventually found.

In their response, the Laundries again confirmed the communication but denied all other allegations of knowledge of the crime.

After Laundrie family attorney Bertolino also noted that the statement issued as crews looked for the body of Gabby Petito was “not intended to reach Joseph Petito” specifically.

“...the purpose of the statement was to provide a public response to escalating pressure from Plaintiffs, law enforcement, the press, and the public who were all demanding that Defendants Christopher and Roberta Laundrie provide information,” reads the document.

You can read the full response below.

Copyright 2023 WWSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Van Brett Watkins
Gunman in murder of former Panthers player’s girlfriend dies in prison
The fire was reported at a home in the 900 block of Mahaley Road.
One dead in Rowan County house fire
McDonald's spin-off restaurant CosMc's opened its first location in Bolingbrook, Illinois, on...
McDonald’s first new spin-off restaurant CosMc’s officially opens
Zuri Dorsey
Amber Alert canceled for missing 2-year-old from Virginia; child found safe suspect in custody
Without hesitation, the driver is seen picking up the packages in one large stack and moving...
UPS driver goes the extra mile to move Amazon packages out of the rain on family’s porch

Latest News

A restaurant in Wisconsin launched a "pay it forward" service to provide meals for those who...
Restaurant customers help ‘pay forward’ with meals for those in need, owner says
FILE - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacts during his interview with The Associated...
Zelenskyy will address the US military in Washington as funding for Ukraine’s war runs out
The award to Rowan Helping Ministries was funded by the recent state appropriation to Golden...
Rowan Helping Ministries awarded more than $100,000 from Golden Leaf Foundation
Dave Grohl performs in 2015. Foo Fighters will make a tour stop in Charlotte in 2024.
Foo Fighters bringing 2024 tour to Charlotte
Police say two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Virginia.
Brothers killed in head-on motorcycle crash with each other