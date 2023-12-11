Fugitive from Rowan County arrested in Davidson Co., faces long list of charges

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies in Davidson County say they arrested a wanted fugitive who was on the run from Rowan County.

Last Thursday, detectives with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office Traffic & Criminal Enforcement Unit along with officers from the Lexington Police Department, Thomasville Police Department’s DWI Task Force, and the North Carolina Highway Patrol conducted a multi-agency high visibility engagement on Old Hwy 52 and the I-285 area of Welcome.

During the event, detectives stopped a 1994 Ford Expedition on Old Hwy 52 for a traffic violation and arrested the driver, Brian David Hinkle of Lexington.

Hinkle was charged with possession of cocaine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to wear seat belt and no operator’s license.

Deputies also discovered that Hinkle was a wanted fugitive through the National Crime Information Center for a previous charge of possession with intent to sell and deliver a counterfeit substance out of Rowan County.

Hinkle is scheduled to appear in Lexington Court on January 30th, 2024.

As a collaborative effort, the Davidson County Traffic Safety Task Force issued a total of 118 charges during the event that ranged from speeding, reckless driving, driving while license revoked, no insurance to no operator’s license.

Davidson Co. Sheriff Richie Simmons says that officers will continue their efforts throughout Davidson County in an effort to promote safe driving habits.

