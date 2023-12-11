Foo Fighters bringing 2024 tour to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Veteran rockers Foo Fighters will make a tour stop in Charlotte in 2024.

It’s one of three new headline dates the band announced Monday as part of its Everything or Nothing at All Tour.

Dave Grohl and company will perform on Thursday, May 9, at PNC Music Pavilion. They will be joined by special guests Nova Twins.

It’s one of two North Carolina stops the band will make in May. They’ll perform at Coastal Credit Union Music Park in Raleigh on May 7.

Foo Fighters were scheduled to perform in Charlotte as part of a 2022 tour. Those dates were all canceled following the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins.

General on-sale tickets for the 2024 dates will begin on Thursday, Dec. 14 at 10 a.m. For pre-sales and further information, visit the band’s website.

