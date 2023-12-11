PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Firefighters extinguish south Charlotte house fire sparked by gas fireplace

The fire was reported along Windwood Circle on Sunday night.
The fire on Windwood Circle caused an estimated $57,000 in damage on Sunday night.
The fire on Windwood Circle caused an estimated $57,000 in damage on Sunday night.(Charlotte Fire Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 6:59 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters responded to a home in south Charlotte on Sunday night after a gas fireplace sparked a fire.

The Charlotte Fire Department said a small fire was visible when firefighters arrived at the home on Windwood Circle, just off Carmel Road.

The fire, which was reported just before 9:30 p.m., took about eight minutes to control.

Investigators determined that the fire was accidental and occurred after a resident turned on a gas fireplace.

Officials said the fire caused about $57,000 in damage.

Nobody was hurt in the incident.

Related: ‘Slow down and move over’: 2nd Concord fire truck involved in accident on I-85

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire was reported at a home in the 900 block of Mahaley Road.
One dead in Rowan County house fire
Van Brett Watkins
Gunman in murder of former Panthers player’s girlfriend dies in prison
McDonald's spin-off restaurant CosMc's opened its first location in Bolingbrook, Illinois, on...
McDonald’s first new spin-off restaurant CosMc’s officially opens
Zuri Dorsey
Amber Alert canceled for missing 2-year-old from Virginia; child found safe suspect in custody
Without hesitation, the driver is seen picking up the packages in one large stack and moving...
UPS driver goes the extra mile to move Amazon packages out of the rain on family’s porch

Latest News

Catawba College’s football team was one of 36 collegiate football programs to partner with...
Catawba College and Food Lion make meaningful impact to tackle hunger
Body cam video from a controversial arrest on Nov. 13 in southwest Charlotte will be released...
City Council to view body cam footage from controversial CMPD arrest
The crash happened on Charlotte Highway near Peace Lane around 3:30 a.m. Monday.
Busy Iredell Co. highway closed after car hits power pole
Carolina failed to score an offensive touchdown again on Sunday, losing to the New Orleans...
Panthers QB Young's rough rookie season got worse against the Saints