Firefighters extinguish south Charlotte house fire sparked by gas fireplace
The fire was reported along Windwood Circle on Sunday night.
Published: Dec. 11, 2023
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters responded to a home in south Charlotte on Sunday night after a gas fireplace sparked a fire.
The Charlotte Fire Department said a small fire was visible when firefighters arrived at the home on Windwood Circle, just off Carmel Road.
The fire, which was reported just before 9:30 p.m., took about eight minutes to control.
Investigators determined that the fire was accidental and occurred after a resident turned on a gas fireplace.
Officials said the fire caused about $57,000 in damage.
Nobody was hurt in the incident.
