Dry, cool weather returns after wet weekend

The forecast looks to stay dry throughout the workweek.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 5:37 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a wet weekend, drier weather returns to the forecast this week.

Most of the rain and snow moved out of the area early Monday morning, and things will continue to clear up throughout the day. Still a Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect in some mountain counties until 1 p.m.

Highs all week will be in the 50s, with things topping out right around 50 degrees on Monday.

The forecast looks to stay dry throughout the workweek and into the weekend, with a slight chance for showers this coming Sunday.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

