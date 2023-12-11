Deputies: Man wanted for assaulting female and child, other charges in Cleveland Co.
The sheriff’s office is seeking to charge Zachery Lovelace with several offenses.
CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Authorities in Cleveland County are searching for a man wanted for several crimes, including assault on both a child and a female.
Zachery Lovelace is wanted for a litany of offenses, the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office said.
In all, he is wanted on the following charges:
- Assault by Strangulation (2 counts)
- Assault Inflicting Serious Injury
- Assault on a Female (2 counts)
- Assault on a Child Under 12
- Communicating Threats (2 counts)
- Second Degree Trespass
- Breaking and Entering
- Larceny after Breaking and Entering
- Possession of Stolen Property
- Felony Conspiracy
Deputies did not say if any of the alleged offenses are related, or where he could be.
