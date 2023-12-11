Deputies: Man wanted for assaulting female and child, other charges in Cleveland Co.

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Authorities in Cleveland County are searching for a man wanted for several crimes, including assault on both a child and a female.

Zachery Lovelace is wanted for a litany of offenses, the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office said.

In all, he is wanted on the following charges:

Assault by Strangulation (2 counts)

Assault Inflicting Serious Injury

Assault on a Female (2 counts)

Assault on a Child Under 12

Communicating Threats (2 counts)

Second Degree Trespass

Breaking and Entering

Larceny after Breaking and Entering

Possession of Stolen Property

Felony Conspiracy

Deputies did not say if any of the alleged offenses are related, or where he could be.

