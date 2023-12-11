PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Deputies: Man wanted for assaulting female and child, other charges in Cleveland Co.

The sheriff’s office is seeking to charge Zachery Lovelace with several offenses.
Zachery Lovelace
Zachery Lovelace(Cleveland County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 10:24 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Authorities in Cleveland County are searching for a man wanted for several crimes, including assault on both a child and a female.

Zachery Lovelace is wanted for a litany of offenses, the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office said.

In all, he is wanted on the following charges:

  • Assault by Strangulation (2 counts)
  • Assault Inflicting Serious Injury
  • Assault on a Female (2 counts)
  • Assault on a Child Under 12
  • Communicating Threats (2 counts)
  • Second Degree Trespass
  • Breaking and Entering
  • Larceny after Breaking and Entering
  • Possession of Stolen Property
  • Felony Conspiracy

Deputies did not say if any of the alleged offenses are related, or where he could be.

