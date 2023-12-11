Deputies: Crash involving overturned 18-wheeler closes I-77 in York County

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A crash on I-77 in York County has closed the interstate and is causing significant backups on Monday morning, deputies said.

The crash happened on the southbound side just before Exit 75 to Porter Road, the York County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said the incident involved an overturned 18-wheeler as well as another vehicle.

A detour is being set up at Exit 77 to Anderson Road. Drivers in the area can take Anderson Road to Porter Road to get back on I-77 South.

The sheriff’s office did not say if anyone was hurt in the crash or how long it could take to reopen the roadway.

Real-time traffic maps can be viewed here.

