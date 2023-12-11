DA: Officer won’t be charged after shooting, killing man in north Charlotte stabbing

WARNING: The details in this story are graphic and may be disturbing to some.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The district attorney will not seek charges against a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer who shot and killed a man during a violent attack last summer.

On Aug. 25, officers were called to an apartment on Roundstone Way in north Charlotte after a woman placed a “harrowing call” to 911 to report she had been stabbed multiple times by her husband and was about to die, according to a letter from Mecklenburg County District Attorney Spencer Merriweather III to investigators.

The assailant, identified as Trinity Scott Deese, could be heard in the background of the call. The woman told the 911 operator she could no longer fight back or hide, according to Merriweather’s letter.

The investigation revealed the suspect also called 911 and explained he was deaf and could not hear the operator, but said he had stabbed the woman “a bunch of times” and that she was “in a lot of pain.”

When police arrived, they could hear the woman’s screams coming from the back of the apartment. Blood was visible on the carpet as police made their way to the back bedroom, the district attorney stated in his letter to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

According to the district attorney, one of the officer’s body-worn cameras captured Deese stabbing the woman as she lay on the bathroom floor. That’s when the officer, identified as CMPD Ofc. Claude Neer, fired his weapon four times, killing the suspect.

The woman survived and later told police her husband had been hearing voices and had a family history of schizophrenia.

Merriweather wrote to state investigators that “it is without question” that the actions of the officers saved the woman’s life.

“Accordingly, I will not be seeking charges related to the death of Trinity Scot Deese,” Merriweather concluded in his letter.

