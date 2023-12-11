PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

DA: Officer won’t be charged after shooting, killing man in north Charlotte stabbing

When police arrived, they could hear the woman’s screams coming from the back of the apartment.
The woman survived and later told police her husband had been hearing voices and had a family history of schizophrenia.
By Brad Dickerson
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARNING: The details in this story are graphic and may be disturbing to some.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The district attorney will not seek charges against a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer who shot and killed a man during a violent attack last summer.

On Aug. 25, officers were called to an apartment on Roundstone Way in north Charlotte after a woman placed a “harrowing call” to 911 to report she had been stabbed multiple times by her husband and was about to die, according to a letter from Mecklenburg County District Attorney Spencer Merriweather III to investigators.

The assailant, identified as Trinity Scott Deese, could be heard in the background of the call. The woman told the 911 operator she could no longer fight back or hide, according to Merriweather’s letter.

The investigation revealed the suspect also called 911 and explained he was deaf and could not hear the operator, but said he had stabbed the woman “a bunch of times” and that she was “in a lot of pain.”

When police arrived, they could hear the woman’s screams coming from the back of the apartment. Blood was visible on the carpet as police made their way to the back bedroom, the district attorney stated in his letter to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

According to the district attorney, one of the officer’s body-worn cameras captured Deese stabbing the woman as she lay on the bathroom floor. That’s when the officer, identified as CMPD Ofc. Claude Neer, fired his weapon four times, killing the suspect.

Related: CMPD officer shoots, kills suspect after victim stabbed in north Charlotte

The woman survived and later told police her husband had been hearing voices and had a family history of schizophrenia.

Merriweather wrote to state investigators that “it is without question” that the actions of the officers saved the woman’s life.

“Accordingly, I will not be seeking charges related to the death of Trinity Scot Deese,” Merriweather concluded in his letter.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Van Brett Watkins
Gunman in murder of former Panthers player’s girlfriend dies in prison
The fire was reported at a home in the 900 block of Mahaley Road.
One dead in Rowan County house fire
McDonald's spin-off restaurant CosMc's opened its first location in Bolingbrook, Illinois, on...
McDonald’s first new spin-off restaurant CosMc’s officially opens
Zuri Dorsey
Amber Alert canceled for missing 2-year-old from Virginia; child found safe suspect in custody
Without hesitation, the driver is seen picking up the packages in one large stack and moving...
UPS driver goes the extra mile to move Amazon packages out of the rain on family’s porch

Latest News

K-9 Groot sniffed out the drugs in the tractor-trailer.
Iredell Sheriff: 2 arrested after finding enough fentanyl to kill 26+ million people
Students at Price Head Start in Salisbury were using the ApSeed devices on Monday morning.
ApSeed Seedling program growing, founder has “big dreams”
Police: Garinger High student dies after crash, 3 others seriously injured
Police say a drink driver hit and killed a bicyclist in Lenoir Sunday morning.
Police: Drunk driver hits, kills bicyclist in Lenoir