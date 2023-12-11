Creating festive holiday pies with Carolina Pie Company

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The holiday season is underway, and a local baker is doing his part to make his pies a little more festive this time of year.

Stephen Lindberg of the Carolina Pie Company came by the QC Kitchen to whip up holiday-themed chocolate peppermint cream and cherry pies.

He showed the team how to add holiday effects, and also talked some about his company’s pie classes, which, for those interested, are full until February.

To see how the holiday pies turned out and to hear more about the Carolina Pie Company’s classes, be sure to check out our segment above.

