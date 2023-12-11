City Council to view body cam footage from controversial CMPD arrest

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Members of the Charlotte City Council will view footage Monday from body worn cameras showing a controversial arrest in southwest Charlotte last month.

The arrest happened Nov. 13 outside of a Bojangles on Arrowood Road after a woman, Christina Pierre, and a man were allegedly smoking marijuana. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said that as an officer tried to arrest Pierre, she resisted.

Several bystanders recorded video of the arrest. Their video showed an officer punch and kick Pierre several times, targeting a specific nerve to get her to comply.

Her attorney, Lauren Newton, said the footage did not show the moment an officer punched her in the face, which police said happened after she punched an officer twice in the face.

Although CMPD said the substance Pierre was smoking tested positive for marijuana, her attorney said she and the man were smoking a legal substance called THCA, which she said was legally purchased at a smoke shop.

The charges against Pierre and the man were dropped by the district attorney nearly two weeks ago.

CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings said he believes the body cam videos will show the full story.

“The body worn camera footage, particularly when they’re on the ground, tells more of the story than what the footage you see from a distance,” Jennings said previously.

Newton said the police department’s wish to release the video is “irregular” and called it “personal.”

“It’s really irregular that CMPD wants that released,” she said. “They usually don’t ever want that video released, but that footage shows my client’s emotions after being wrongfully detained, wrongfully arrested. That’s personal.”

Last week a judge agreed to release the body cam video. City councilmembers will view it first during Monday’s meeting, before it is released to the public on Tuesday.

Related: ‘We’re going to fight’: Woman at center of controversial CMPD arrest speaks for first time

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.