Catawba College and Food Lion make meaningful impact to tackle hunger

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Catawba College’s football team was one of 36 collegiate football programs to partner with Food Lion for their annual Food Lion Feeds program. Catawba had 11 sacks this season, resulting in 11,000 meals for the Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina.

The effort benefits Feeding America® partner food banks throughout Food Lion’s 10-state operating area. Food Lion Feeds was founded in 2014 by Food Lion to address food insecurity in the towns and cities it serves. The teamwork helped provide 851,000 meals* to nourish neighbors experiencing hunger and make a meaningful impact. Through this collaboration to address food insecurity, Food Lion Feeds helped provide 1,000 meals* (up to 30,000 meals per team) for every quarterback sack made by the participating institution.

In 2023, Food Lion Feeds’ Sack to Give Back program expanded from 33 to 36 teams across Delaware, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia. It benefited 19 Feeding America member food banks serving the communities where each school is located.

Through Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion has helped to provide more than 1 billion meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025. For more information on Food Lion Feeds’ commitment to ending hunger, visit foodlion.com/feeds.

*$1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local partner food banks. The total meals provided for the season will increase due to upcoming playoffs, championships or bowl games.

**Food Lion Feeds provides up to 2,000 meals for every quarterback sack made in a playoff, championship or bowl game.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.