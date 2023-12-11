Busy Iredell Co. highway closed after car hits power pole

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A busy highway in Iredell County is closed following a crash on Monday morning.

The crash happened on Charlotte Highway near Peace Lane around 3:30 a.m.

An overturned car at the scene was spotted crashed into a power pole, bending the pole over into the roadway.

The NC Department of Transportation (NCDOT) estimates the road could be closed until about 7:30 a.m.

Drivers in the area can take I-77 or Highway 115 as alternate routes.

