Busy Iredell Co. highway closed after car hits power pole
The crash happened on Charlotte Highway near Peace Lane on Monday morning.
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 5:25 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A busy highway in Iredell County is closed following a crash on Monday morning.
The crash happened on Charlotte Highway near Peace Lane around 3:30 a.m.
An overturned car at the scene was spotted crashed into a power pole, bending the pole over into the roadway.
The NC Department of Transportation (NCDOT) estimates the road could be closed until about 7:30 a.m.
Drivers in the area can take I-77 or Highway 115 as alternate routes.
Real-time traffic maps can be viewed here.
