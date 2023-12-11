PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Busy Iredell Co. highway closed after car hits power pole

The crash happened on Charlotte Highway near Peace Lane on Monday morning.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 5:25 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A busy highway in Iredell County is closed following a crash on Monday morning.

The crash happened on Charlotte Highway near Peace Lane around 3:30 a.m.

An overturned car at the scene was spotted crashed into a power pole, bending the pole over into the roadway.

The NC Department of Transportation (NCDOT) estimates the road could be closed until about 7:30 a.m.

Drivers in the area can take I-77 or Highway 115 as alternate routes.

Real-time traffic maps can be viewed here.

