ApSeed Seedling program growing, founder has “big dreams”

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A small device meant for 3 and 4-year-olds is having a big impact on their education before they ever get into kindergarten. It’s called an ApSeed Seedling, and it teaches kids basics like numbers, shapes, and colors.

The Seedlings are given away to kids at no cost. The Salisbury businessman who came up with the idea says the program is now rapidly expanding across the Carolinas because it’s a proven success.

“It started with 60 children in Rowan County. It’s now pushing toward 25,000 children,” said Greg Alcorn. “We’ve got North and South Carolina, New York City, we have some Head Starts up there doing terrific, and we’re in a couple of African countries. Ideally, we want to do all of North Carolina, ideally, we want to do all of South Carolina, and then expand from there. We have big dreams.”

That’s 25,000 devices distributed free of charge to teach at-risk preschoolers their letters, numbers and other basics expected for kindergarten readiness.

Alcorn is the CEO of Global Contact Services (GCS). GCS, which Alcorn began in 2001, has served retail, insurance, financial and government clients for over 15 years. It provides client with outsourced staffing and management for customer interactions.

According to ApSeed, in one North Carolina school district alone, preschoolers attending programs at Title 1 (high poverty and high opportunity) schools that used their Seedling recently showed a 131% improvement in literacy skills in just nine months.

“It just helps our children be overall ready for kindergarten,” Dione Adkins, the CEO of the Salisbury-Rowan Community Agency and the Price Head Start where 3 and 4-year-olds look forward to their time with the Seedlngs.

“The children are actually working on their numbers, word and letter recognition and just really emphasizing what they’ve learned throughout the year,” Adkins said. “The ApSeed has been a wonderful addition to our learning objectives.”

Using his business background, Alcorn is pushing to expand the program. The Apseed Seedlings are distributed to disadvantaged children in schools, daycares, any agency that serves pre-K children.

“To have the satisfaction that it’s working, that we’re preparing children for kindergarten, that keeps us going at exponential speed,” Alcorn added.

“For disadvantaged children many of them don’t have access to resources and this is that resource that provides a very simple approach to allow those children the opportunity to have access to learning those skills before they come into kindergarten,” said ApSeed Executive Director Dr. Julie Morrow.

Morrow spend more than 32 years in public education and worked with Alcorn when the program first came to Rowan-Salisbury Schools.

“Anybody that serves disadvantaged children, we provide that opportunity for them,” Morrow added.

In addition to Rowan, this year the program will reach Ashe, Buncombe, Davie, Duplin, Granville, Iredell, New Hanover, Pender, Rockingham and Yadkin counties, as well as Lexington city. Head Start programs in Vance, Franklin and Warren counties are on board.

Seedlings have also been distributed in five South Carolina school districts.

Union County Schools’ 2022 Pre-K program reported that students who had Seedlings scored an average 75 percent on emerging readiness, while all 4-year-olds had an average of only 41 percent.

Alcorn believes his business background gives the program something that stands out when it comes to what he calls a “generational return on investment.”

“The uniqueness of the business model is that we take a business approach to it,” Alcorn said. “It is to have those children prepared for kindergarten and then be a terrific person in society.”

Each device costs $147.50, but they are distributed free of charge thanks to public funding, foundations, and individual donors.

For more information about ApSeed or to get a Seedling, go to the program’s website at apseed.org.

