Amber Alert canceled for missing 2-year-old from Virginia; child found safe suspect in custody

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An Amber Alert has been canceled for a missing 2-year-old out of Virginia and has been found safe according to the Virginia Beach Police Department.

VBPD states that Zuri Dorsey was found safe near Charlotte, North Carolina and her estranged father Deandre Dorsey has been taken into custody.

Zuri Dorsey has been found safe outside of Charlotte, NC and Deandre Dorsey is in custody. pic.twitter.com/XFmotCY5v2 — Virginia Beach Police Department (@VBPD) December 10, 2023

Deandre has six outstanding warrants in Virginia Beach and has Type 1 diabetes. It is unknown if he has his medication on him, officials with the Virginia Beach Police Department said.

