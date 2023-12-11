Amber Alert canceled for missing 2-year-old from Virginia; child found safe suspect in custody
The 2-year-old was taken from her bed by her estranged father
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An Amber Alert has been canceled for a missing 2-year-old out of Virginia and has been found safe according to the Virginia Beach Police Department.
VBPD states that Zuri Dorsey was found safe near Charlotte, North Carolina and her estranged father Deandre Dorsey has been taken into custody.
Deandre has six outstanding warrants in Virginia Beach and has Type 1 diabetes. It is unknown if he has his medication on him, officials with the Virginia Beach Police Department said.
