‘Slow down and move over’: 2nd Concord fire truck involved in accident on I-85

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Concord fire truck with their lights on was struck on I-85 on Saturday, Dec. 9 the Concord Fire Department said.

Concord fire truck struck on I-85 Saturday night. (Concord Fire Department)

They stated this is the second time in two months that a fire truck had been involved in an accident on I-85.

Officials stated that no one was injured during the crash.

Concord Fire Department continues to stress the importance of moving over and slowing down if you see a fire truck with their lights on!

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.