‘Slow down and move over’: 2nd Concord fire truck involved in accident on I-85
This is the second time in two months a fire truck with their lights on has been hit.
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 12:05 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Concord fire truck with their lights on was struck on I-85 on Saturday, Dec. 9 the Concord Fire Department said.
They stated this is the second time in two months that a fire truck had been involved in an accident on I-85.
Officials stated that no one was injured during the crash.
Concord Fire Department continues to stress the importance of moving over and slowing down if you see a fire truck with their lights on!
