PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Sheriff: Man wanted for armed robbery, domestic violence in York Co.

All of the crimes Underwood is wanted for happened in Clover, S.C.
Joseph Brandon Underwood
Joseph Brandon Underwood(York County Sheriff's Office)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 1:49 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLOVER, S.C. (WBTV) - The York County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted for armed robbery and domestic violence in Clover, South Carolina.

Officials state that Joshua Brandon Underwood, 39, is wanted for armed robbery with a deadly weapon, domestic violence first-degree, and petty larceny.

The sheriff’s office stated that the crimes happened on Tom Joyce Road on December 8 in Clover.

If anyone has any information or has seen Underwood please call 803-628-3056.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Without hesitation, the driver is seen picking up the packages in one large stack and moving...
UPS driver goes the extra mile to move Amazon packages out of the rain on family’s porch
Zuri Dorsey
Amber Alert issued for missing 2-year-old from Virginia, may be headed to NC
Luna, a 10-month-old German shepherd, was stuck on a slanted tree 25 feet in the air in the...
‘I’ll be darned’: Missing German shepherd found stuck in tree 25 feet in the air
Verna Mae Jackson, who was accidentally killed while working at the FedEx World Hub in...
86-year-old woman killed in accident at FedEx hub
McDonald's spin-off restaurant CosMc's opened its first location in Bolingbrook, Illinois, on...
McDonald’s first new spin-off restaurant CosMc’s officially opens

Latest News

The fire was reported at a home in the 900 block of Mahaley Road.
One dead in Rowan County house fire
Mecklenburg County holds Youth Resource Fair for the area’s teens
Mecklenburg County holds Youth Resource Fair for the area’s teens
Building fire 4000 block Monroe Road
Electrical issues causes building fire in southeast Charlotte
The fair is designed to expose teens to resources for hobbies they are interested in, allowing...
Mecklenburg County holds Youth Resource Fair for the area’s teens