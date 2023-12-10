Sheriff: Man wanted for armed robbery, domestic violence in York Co.
All of the crimes Underwood is wanted for happened in Clover, S.C.
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 1:49 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CLOVER, S.C. (WBTV) - The York County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted for armed robbery and domestic violence in Clover, South Carolina.
Officials state that Joshua Brandon Underwood, 39, is wanted for armed robbery with a deadly weapon, domestic violence first-degree, and petty larceny.
The sheriff’s office stated that the crimes happened on Tom Joyce Road on December 8 in Clover.
If anyone has any information or has seen Underwood please call 803-628-3056.
