Police: 8 people, including 3 children and toddler injured in multi-vehicle crash in Statesville

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Statesville Police Department (SPD) is investigating a multi-vehicle crash that sent several people to the hospital, including a toddler and three children.

According to SPD, they responded to a vehicle crash around 10:20 a.m. on Saturday, December 9 on Shelton Avenue near W. Raleigh Avenue.

Officials stated when officers arrived on scene emergency personnel was already on scene providing aid.

SPD stated during their investigation a gray Honda Pilot was traveling north on Shelton Ave. and came to a stop to yield to traffic and signaled their intent to turn. A white Buick Enclave traveling behind the Pilot failed to slow down and collided with the rear of the vehicle as it attempted to make a left turn into the parking lot.

The impact from the crash caused the Pilot to lose control causing it to strike two parked vehicles in the parking lot off Shelton Ave.

The Honda Pilot was occupied by three adults and four children, three of the children including their mother were transported to Brenner Children’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials stated that two adults and an 18-month-old child were taken to Iredell Memorial Hospital for medical treatment.

The driver of the Buick was also transported to Iredell Memorial Hospital for medical care.

SPD states that all occupants sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigation remains ongoing.

