PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Police: 8 people, including 3 children and toddler injured in multi-vehicle crash in Statesville

The occupants sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
Police Lights
Police Lights(WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Statesville Police Department (SPD) is investigating a multi-vehicle crash that sent several people to the hospital, including a toddler and three children.

According to SPD, they responded to a vehicle crash around 10:20 a.m. on Saturday, December 9 on Shelton Avenue near W. Raleigh Avenue.

Officials stated when officers arrived on scene emergency personnel was already on scene providing aid.

SPD stated during their investigation a gray Honda Pilot was traveling north on Shelton Ave. and came to a stop to yield to traffic and signaled their intent to turn. A white Buick Enclave traveling behind the Pilot failed to slow down and collided with the rear of the vehicle as it attempted to make a left turn into the parking lot.

The impact from the crash caused the Pilot to lose control causing it to strike two parked vehicles in the parking lot off Shelton Ave.

The Honda Pilot was occupied by three adults and four children, three of the children including their mother were transported to Brenner Children’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials stated that two adults and an 18-month-old child were taken to Iredell Memorial Hospital for medical treatment.

The driver of the Buick was also transported to Iredell Memorial Hospital for medical care.

SPD states that all occupants sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Without hesitation, the driver is seen picking up the packages in one large stack and moving...
UPS driver goes the extra mile to move Amazon packages out of the rain on family’s porch
Zuri Dorsey
Amber Alert issued for missing 2-year-old from Virginia, may be headed to NC
Luna, a 10-month-old German shepherd, was stuck on a slanted tree 25 feet in the air in the...
‘I’ll be darned’: Missing German shepherd found stuck in tree 25 feet in the air
McDonald's spin-off restaurant CosMc's opened its first location in Bolingbrook, Illinois, on...
McDonald’s first new spin-off restaurant CosMc’s officially opens
The fire was reported at a home in the 900 block of Mahaley Road.
One dead in Rowan County house fire

Latest News

Joseph Brandon Underwood
Sheriff: Man wanted for armed robbery, domestic violence in York Co.
The fire was reported at a home in the 900 block of Mahaley Road.
One dead in Rowan County house fire
Mecklenburg County holds Youth Resource Fair for the area’s teens
Mecklenburg County holds Youth Resource Fair for the area’s teens
Building fire 4000 block Monroe Road
Electrical issues causes building fire in southeast Charlotte