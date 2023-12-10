One dead in Rowan County house fire

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person and their dog died in a house fire in Rowan County on Sunday morning, according to fire officials.

The fire was reported at approximately 4:45 a.m. at a home in the 900 block of Mahaley Road near Wildwood Drive.

Upon their arrival, firefighters reported heavy flames and smoke coming from a single-wide mobile home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The name of the victim has not been released.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.