One dead in Rowan County house fire
Resident’s dog also died in the fire
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 1:19 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person and their dog died in a house fire in Rowan County on Sunday morning, according to fire officials.
The fire was reported at approximately 4:45 a.m. at a home in the 900 block of Mahaley Road near Wildwood Drive.
Upon their arrival, firefighters reported heavy flames and smoke coming from a single-wide mobile home.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. The name of the victim has not been released.
