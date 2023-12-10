PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Mecklenburg County holds Youth Resource Fair for the area’s teens

The fair is designed to expose teens to resources for hobbies they are interested in, allowing them to control the narrative of their future.
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 1:12 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - On a mission to deter teens from violence and crime in Charlotte, on Saturday the County’s Criminal Justice Community Engagement Task Group (CETG) held its first Youth Resource Fair.

The Resource Fair is designed to expose teens to resources for hobbies they are interested in, allowing them to control the narrative of their future.

The event took place at the Valerie C. Woodard Center Auditorium.

There was a panel discussion during the fair, allowing teenagers to speak to adults and share what it is like to be young in this day and age.

“I really feel like this is inspiring to other children cause most times we don’t get to express how we feel especially when it comes to counselors, parents and everything so it’s just amazing that we got to come up there and speak how we wanted to and say everything that we needed to to make sure that the point got across,” said 14-year-old Zamarya Shaw.

Organizers such as Darrell Grisby shared that they hope the fair will help provide young people with new outlets and opportunities, helping them avoid any surrounding violence and crime.

“It will keep them off the streets, out of trouble, and engage them as far as their futures are concerned,” Grisby explained.

The Youth Resource Fair connected middle and high school students with dozens of local organizations. 14-year-old Zhymeire Holliday said he believes events like the Youth Resource Fair will get through to teens, by exposing them to new possibilities.

“There’s so much more out there than just the things that are going on in their neighborhood. It will reduce the crime rate and the number of children going into violence and crime and definitely allow them to know that ‘hey maybe I can do that one day,” shared Holliday.

Organizers of the Youth Resource Fair shared that if teens could not make it out to Saturday’s Fair, they could contact the task group for resources.

