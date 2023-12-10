PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
First Alert Weather Day - Sunday; Heavy rain likely and a few severe storms possible

By Eric Garlick
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 9:17 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day as heavy rain and strong winds are likely.  

  • Sunday: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - Heavy rain, severe weather possible
  •  Monday:  Much colder, but sunny highs around 50
  •  Next Week: Dry with temperatures returning to near average.

Like this morning rain will be heavy at times and readers are urged to check back with the WBTV weather team as there’s still a chance for some severe weather to unfold Sunday afternoon, albeit a low chance. If severe weather develops, damaging winds will be the main threat and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

As the day is unfolding it is appearing more likely that any severe weather will be east of I-77 during peak heating in the afternoon/evening. But it will be possible at any time Sunday. That’s something we are monitoring.

The rain will change over to snow before this system moves out for the mountains, where a Winter Weather Advisory is in place. Some change over to snow will be possible into the foothills and possible as far as the I-40 corridor. Otherwise, we’ll dry out Sunday night and Monday and Tuesday with sunshine back and cooler highs topping out around 50.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Hope you have a weekend!

Meteorologist Eric Garlick

