Electrical issues causes building fire in southeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Fire Department stated that an accidental electrical issue caused a building fire in southeast Charlotte early Sunday morning on December 10.

CFD stated that the fired occurred in the 4000 block of Monroe Road just before 3 a.m.

Officials stated that 30 firefighters had the fire under control in 20 minutes and no one was injured.

The fire caused $8,500 in damages, according to investigators.

