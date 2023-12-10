Electrical issues causes building fire in southeast Charlotte
Investigators stated the fire was caused by an accidental electrical issue
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 1:09 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Fire Department stated that an accidental electrical issue caused a building fire in southeast Charlotte early Sunday morning on December 10.
CFD stated that the fired occurred in the 4000 block of Monroe Road just before 3 a.m.
Officials stated that 30 firefighters had the fire under control in 20 minutes and no one was injured.
The fire caused $8,500 in damages, according to investigators.
