Electrical issues causes building fire in southeast Charlotte

Investigators stated the fire was caused by an accidental electrical issue
Building fire 4000 block Monroe Road
Building fire 4000 block Monroe Road(Charlotte Fire Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 1:09 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Fire Department stated that an accidental electrical issue caused a building fire in southeast Charlotte early Sunday morning on December 10.

CFD stated that the fired occurred in the 4000 block of Monroe Road just before 3 a.m.

Officials stated that 30 firefighters had the fire under control in 20 minutes and no one was injured.

The fire caused $8,500 in damages, according to investigators.

