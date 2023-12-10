CMPD: Suspect arrested in connection with deadly shooting on Camp Greene Street

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Homicide detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are investigating a deadly shooting on Camp Greene Street.

According to CMPD, the shooting occurred just after 4 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9 in the 2200 block of Camp Greene Street. Officers in the area heard gunshots being fired area.

Mecklenburg Court documents state that Jmar Davis has been arrested in connection to the deadly shooting. Davis is being held without bond and is being charged with first-degree murder.

Officers where able to locate a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound and he was transported by Medic to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective.

You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

