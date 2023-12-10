CMPD Searching for missing woman last seen in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department is asking the public’s help in finding a missing 79-year-old woman.

CMPD says Nancy Brown was last seen by family around midnight Saturday morning at their residence in the 7000 Block of Neuhoff Lane. That’s in North Charlotte.

Police say Mrs. Brown is not from Charlotte; she is in town visiting family from New York City for the holidays.

CMPD say it’s possible she became confused and may be trying to get back to NYC. They say Mrs. Brown suffers from a cognitive impairment, and a Missing and Endangered Alert has been issued.

Nancy Brown is 5′8, 140lbs, with gray hair and brown eyes. Possibly wearing dark slacks, dark shirt, with a teal jacket, white hat and black sneakers.

Anyone with information on Mrs. Brown’s whereabouts should call police.

