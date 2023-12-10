PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

CMPD Searching for missing woman last seen in north Charlotte

Charlotte Mecklenburg Police issue Missing and Endangered Alert
Nancy Brown, 79
Nancy Brown, 79(CMPD)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 11:54 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department is asking the public’s help in finding a missing 79-year-old woman.

CMPD says Nancy Brown was last seen by family around midnight Saturday morning at their residence in the 7000 Block of Neuhoff Lane. That’s in North Charlotte.

Police say Mrs. Brown is not from Charlotte; she is in town visiting family from New York City for the holidays.

CMPD say it’s possible she became confused and may be trying to get back to NYC. They say Mrs. Brown suffers from a cognitive impairment, and a Missing and Endangered Alert has been issued.

Nancy Brown is 5′8, 140lbs, with gray hair and brown eyes. Possibly wearing dark slacks, dark shirt, with a teal jacket, white hat and black sneakers.

Anyone with information on Mrs. Brown’s whereabouts should call police.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Without hesitation, the driver is seen picking up the packages in one large stack and moving...
UPS driver goes the extra mile to move Amazon packages out of the rain on family’s porch
Luna, a 10-month-old German shepherd, was stuck on a slanted tree 25 feet in the air in the...
‘I’ll be darned’: Missing German shepherd found stuck in tree 25 feet in the air
Zuri Dorsey
Amber Alert issued for missing 2-year-old from Virginia, may be headed to NC
FILE - A newborn baby was safely surrendered to the Safe Haven Baby Box at Beech Grove Fire...
Newborn surrendered to Safe Haven baby box installed in September
Huntersville Fire Department hiring full-time firefighters
Town of Huntersville to hire chief, 18 full-time firefighters

Latest News

Zuri Dorsey
Amber Alert issued for missing 2-year-old from Virginia, may be headed to NC
The Holiday Singers perform Jingle Bells on WBTV News This Weekend
CMPD investigating deadly shooting on Camp Greene Street
CMPD investigating deadly shooting on Camp Greene Street
The Holiday Singers perform Deck the Halls on WBTV News This Weekend