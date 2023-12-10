PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
CMPD investigating alleged sexual assault in northeast Charlotte

(Source: WBTV)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 12:31 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are investigating an alleged sexual assault in northeast Charlotte.

CMPD states the alleged assault happened in the 2100 block of Kumara Road on Sunday, December 10 around 6:30 a.m.

Officials state that officers responding officers earned from the victim that a Black male suspect knocked on the door to her home and forced his way inside when she opened the door and then sexually assaulted her before running away.

The suspect is around 20 to 30 years old and between the height of 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-10 with an athletic build.

He is wearing a tan windbreaker, tan pants and possibly a tan baseball cap, according to CMPD. They also stated that he has neck-length twists that were sticking out of his hat.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

If anyone has information about this case or the suspect, please call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600

