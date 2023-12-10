PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Climate activists turn water in Venice canal green

Climate activists in Italy turned the canals of Venice green in protest Saturday.
Climate activists in Italy turned the canals of Venice green in protest Saturday.(Extinction Rebellion)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 6:37 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Climate activists in Italy are claiming responsibility for turning a Venice canal fluorescent green.

Extinction Rebellion said it dumped chemicals into the canal Saturday to turn it green.

They also hung a sign which said “while the government speaks, we hang by a thread.”

The group posted on social media saying it was protesting the COP 28, a United Nations conference held in Dubai.

Venice’s mayor said public services, including transportation, were stopped for a time due to the protest.

Venice and other Italian cities have successfully pressed charges against climate activists in the past.

Many of their targets protected sites which garner heavy fines and even prison time if defaced.

There has not been any word on arrests that happened in Saturday’s protest.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Without hesitation, the driver is seen picking up the packages in one large stack and moving...
UPS driver goes the extra mile to move Amazon packages out of the rain on family’s porch
Zuri Dorsey
Amber Alert issued for missing 2-year-old from Virginia, may be headed to NC
Luna, a 10-month-old German shepherd, was stuck on a slanted tree 25 feet in the air in the...
‘I’ll be darned’: Missing German shepherd found stuck in tree 25 feet in the air
McDonald's spin-off restaurant CosMc's opened its first location in Bolingbrook, Illinois, on...
McDonald’s first new spin-off restaurant CosMc’s officially opens
The fire was reported at a home in the 900 block of Mahaley Road.
One dead in Rowan County house fire

Latest News

Southern California guard Bronny James warms up before an NCAA college basketball game against...
Bronny James makes college debut in loss for USC nearly 5 months after cardiac arrest
A business destroyed by a tornado on West Main in Hendersonville, Tenn., is seen, Saturday,...
Tennessee residents clean up after severe weekend storms killed 6 people and damaged neighborhoods
People frantically worked to clear rubble after two large explosions, reportedly caused by...
Battles rage across Gaza as Israel indicates it’s willing to fight for months or more to beat Hamas
FILE - Former President Donald Trump, center, sits at the defense table with his attorney's...
Trump says he won’t testify again at his New York fraud trial. He says he has nothing more to say