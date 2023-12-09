PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

‘She was loved by a lot of people’: Family remembers Kroger cashier killed by customer

Perla A. Nieto, 59, was fatally stabbed while working at an Indiana Kroger store. (Source: WPTA)
By WPTA staff, Taylor Williams and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 6:16 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNEDALE Ind. (WPTA/Gray News) - The family of a woman stabbed and killed at an Indiana Kroger is sharing their memories of the beloved cashier.

“She helped everybody,” said the woman’s sister Tina Ramirez Oliva. “She helped a lot of people. She was loved by a lot of people.”

Perla Nieto, 59, spent her life helping those in her community.

Nieto was a longtime employee at the Waynedale-area grocery store. She also worked with English language learners at Study Elementary.

Maribell Ramirez-Johnson said the loss of Nieto has been unimaginable to their family.

They say she never missed a family function or major milestone, always showing up with a smile and a camera in her hand.

“She always took pictures of everything,” Ramirez-Johnson said. “You could not see her without that camera. She was even a bridesmaid in my wedding and took pictures.”

The family said they have been overwhelmed by the community’s support and had no idea the impact their aunt Perla had.

“It’s amazing how many lives she touched just by being her, and just that smile she greeted everyone with,” Ramirez-Johnson said.

Nieto leaves behind a husband, three children and grandchildren.

Family members said they are in the process of making funeral arrangements.

Police said they have arrested 30-year-old Jermard Lewis in connection with the deadly stabbing. He is facing a murder charge.

According to authorities, Lewis told them that he went to the store to attack Nieto because of the way he was treated during his previous visit.

Police said Lewis threatened staff members before leaving the store earlier that day.

Copyright 2023 WPTA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luna, a 10-month-old German shepherd, was stuck on a slanted tree 25 feet in the air in the...
‘I’ll be darned’: Missing German shepherd found stuck in tree 25 feet in the air
The wreck happened around 2 p.m. along Josh Birmingham Parkway.
Officials: Lane reopens after multi-vehicle crash at Charlotte Airport
Without hesitation, the driver is seen picking up the packages in one large stack and moving...
UPS driver goes the extra mile to move Amazon packages out of the rain on family’s porch
Huntersville Fire Department hiring full-time firefighters
Town of Huntersville to hire chief, 18 full-time firefighters
Tickets to the event, which runs May 3-5, 2024, go on sale to the public on Dec. 14.
3-day ‘Lovin’ Life Music Fest’ coming to uptown Charlotte in 2024

Latest News

Smoke rises from the Gaza Strip after Israeli strikes on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023.
Israel presses on with bombarding Gaza, including areas it has called safe zones for Palestinians
Missouri authorities say a 17-year-old driver has died in a head-on crash this week.
Teen driver killed after being hit by school bus head-on, authorities say
Security cameras capture a 68-year-old woman being attacked in a Florida shopping plaza.
Good Samaritans help Salvation Army bell ringer escape attacker: ‘It happened so quickly’
Zuri Dorsey
Amber Alert issued for missing 2-year-old from Virginia, may be headed to NC