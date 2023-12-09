PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Police investigating two shootings

Two seperate shootings occured within miles of each other in Northwest Charlotte
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 12:09 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two shootings occurred within miles of each other Friday night, according to Medic.

One, occurring at 4522 Wildwood Ave has one person left with life-threatening injuries.

The other took place at 622 Blackmon St with one person left with minor injuries

There is no indication the two are related.

WBTV will have updates when more information is available.

