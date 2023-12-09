Planned power outage to affect homes, businesses in Salisbury on Saturday

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Some businesses in Salisbury have already announced they would be closed on Saturday as a planned power outage takes place. Duke Energy announced the outage earlier this week, saying crews needed to cut power to work on improving transmission infrastructure.

Duke Energy says workers are performing grid improvement work designed to better prepare the electric infrastructure for future severe weather.

“Unfortunately, we fall in the area that will be affected by the outage. Due to this, we are being forced to close Saturday,” L.A. Murph’s Cafe posted on social media.

Mean Mug Coffee Company on W. Innes St. near Statesville Blvd., also posted that the power outage would force it to close on Saturday.

The outage is expected to last from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will affect just over 1,000 customers, according to Duke Energy.

Traffic lights in the area will also be affected. Officials are reminding drivers to treat intersections without working traffic signals as four-ways stops.

The city said the primary area of impact is between Catawba and Livingstone colleges. Livingstone is expected to be affected by the outage.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.