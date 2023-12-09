PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

McDonald’s first new spin-off restaurant CosMc’s officially opens

McDonald's spin-off restaurant CosMc's opened its first location in Bolingbrook, Illinois, on Friday. (Source: WLS, MCDONALD'S, CNN)
By WLS staff via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 3:32 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (WLS) - McDonald’s new spin-off restaurant called CosMc’s officially opened on Friday.

Dozens of cars began lining up at 6 a.m. to get their first orders in at the new restaurant.

Customer Tanya Michael said she came from London to be there for the debut.

“I found out about this place and booked my flight straight away,” she said.

The company said CosMc’s menu focuses on unique drinks with a small selection of food items, including all-day breakfast.

The menu doesn’t have any french fries or Big Macs but customers found berry energy drinks, lattes, cappuccino, donuts with fillings, and more to order.

“It’s exciting! It looks really good!” customer Josefina Toledo said.

According to McDonald’s, it is planning to start testing CosMc’s in more locations next year.

Copyright 2023 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luna, a 10-month-old German shepherd, was stuck on a slanted tree 25 feet in the air in the...
‘I’ll be darned’: Missing German shepherd found stuck in tree 25 feet in the air
The wreck happened around 2 p.m. along Josh Birmingham Parkway.
Officials: Lane reopens after multi-vehicle crash at Charlotte Airport
Without hesitation, the driver is seen picking up the packages in one large stack and moving...
UPS driver goes the extra mile to move Amazon packages out of the rain on family’s porch
Huntersville Fire Department hiring full-time firefighters
Town of Huntersville to hire chief, 18 full-time firefighters
Tickets to the event, which runs May 3-5, 2024, go on sale to the public on Dec. 14.
3-day ‘Lovin’ Life Music Fest’ coming to uptown Charlotte in 2024

Latest News

Security cameras capture a 68-year-old woman being attacked in a Florida shopping plaza.
Security cameras capture 68-year-old woman being attacked in shopping plaza
Police said they were called to do a death investigation at the scene where a 15-month-old had...
Police investigating after toddler struck, killed by train
FILE - Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates as he rounds first after hitting a two-run...
Shohei Ohtani agrees to record $700 million 10-year contract with Dodgers
McDonald's spin-off restaurant CosMc's opened its first location in Bolingbrook, Illinois, on...
McDonald's spin-off restaurant CosMc's officially opens