Map: Nearly 2,000 without power in Uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Nearly 2,000 Duke Energy customers were without power in Uptown Friday night, according to the company’s outage map.

The outage began around 6:30 p.m. and impacted those in the First Ward area.

Officials estimate power to be restored around 9:45 p.m.

The cause of the outages is unknown at this time.

