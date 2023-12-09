Map: Nearly 2,000 without power in Uptown Charlotte
Officials estimate power to be restored around 9:45 p.m.
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:14 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Nearly 2,000 Duke Energy customers were without power in Uptown Friday night, according to the company’s outage map.
The outage began around 6:30 p.m. and impacted those in the First Ward area.
The cause of the outages is unknown at this time.
