Map: Nearly 2,000 without power in Uptown Charlotte

Officials estimate power to be restored around 9:45 p.m.
Nearly 2,000 people are without power in Uptown.
Nearly 2,000 people are without power in Uptown.(Courtesy: Duke Energy)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:14 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Nearly 2,000 Duke Energy customers were without power in Uptown Friday night, according to the company’s outage map.

The outage began around 6:30 p.m. and impacted those in the First Ward area.

Officials estimate power to be restored around 9:45 p.m.

The cause of the outages is unknown at this time.

