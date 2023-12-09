Man charged in assault and armed robbery that sent woman to hospital

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Bond is set at $500,000 for a man charged in an armed robbery and assault that left a woman injured.

According to Salisbury Police, Jadarrius Damejon Bell, 26, was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault on a disabled person, assault inflicting serious bodily injury, first degree burglary, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

According to the report, Bell was arrested on Tuesday for an incident that happened on November 29 that left a woman in the hospital.

Officers responded to Dogwood Lane in Salisbury reference to a reported armed robbery. Two victims were located at the house, according to police.

One of the victims, a woman, was suffering injuries to a hand an a hip. She was taken to the Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.

The victims told police that they had tried to stop two men from breaking into a house next door to theirs. The two suspects then attacked the man and the woman, held them in a room, and ransacked their house.

Several guns and a phone were taken, according to police. A car was also stolen, police say, but the vehicle was later located.

Bell is due in court on December 18. Police are still searching for the second suspect.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.