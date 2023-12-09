PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Man charged in assault and armed robbery that sent woman to hospital

Jadarrius Dameion Bell was charged.
By David Whisenant
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Bond is set at $500,000 for a man charged in an armed robbery and assault that left a woman injured.

According to Salisbury Police, Jadarrius Damejon Bell, 26, was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault on a disabled person, assault inflicting serious bodily injury, first degree burglary, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

According to the report, Bell was arrested on Tuesday for an incident that happened on November 29 that left a woman in the hospital.

Officers responded to Dogwood Lane in Salisbury reference to a reported armed robbery. Two victims were located at the house, according to police.

One of the victims, a woman, was suffering injuries to a hand an a hip. She was taken to the Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.

The victims told police that they had tried to stop two men from breaking into a house next door to theirs. The two suspects then attacked the man and the woman, held them in a room, and ransacked their house.

Several guns and a phone were taken, according to police. A car was also stolen, police say, but the vehicle was later located.

Bell is due in court on December 18. Police are still searching for the second suspect.

