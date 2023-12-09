Making Devilish Egg Toast for the holidays
Chef Tyler Long helps make a delicious holiday appetizer
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The holidays are full of parties and festive gatherings
If you’re hosting a holiday party or attending one, you might want to make some tasty appetizers for the occasion
To learn something new, QC Life is getting some help from Chef Tyler Long, the Chef de Cuisine of The Goodyear House.
The chef joined the show to make devilish toast as a holiday appetizer, perfect for entertaining guests!
If you’re looking for a holiday event with good food and fun, The Goodyear House is currently running “Winterfest,” consisting of holiday-decorated igloos and tents.
The booking fee is $25 Mon – Wed and $35 Thurs – Sun. Winterfest can be booked online here.
You can also follow them on Instagram and Facebook for more information.
Deviled Egg Toast
EGG SALAD
Serving: 2 qt
Ingredients:
- 24 hard boiled eggs
- 550 g egg salad dressing
Instructions:
- Push all eggs through a resting rack into a large bowl.
- Fold in dressing with a spatula being careful to mix completely without smashing the eggs.
EGG SALAD DRESSING
Serving: 2 qt
Ingredients:
- 1200g Kewpie Mayo
- 300g Yellow Mustard
- 120g Nutritional Yeast
- 60g Rice Vin
- 20g salt
Instructions:
- Mix all egg salad dressing ingredients
- Diced dill pickles for garnish
- Chopped Calabrian chilies for garnish
- Dill for garnish
- Put on any type of bread
Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.