Making Buddy the Elf breakfast pasta

QC Life celebrates Elf’s 20-year anniversary with a signature pasta
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 10:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - This year the holiday movie Elf marked a milestone of 20 years.

The beloved film stars Will Ferrell and James Caan following Buddy the Elf making his way to New York City to meet his dad.

During the movie, Buddy the Elf even makes a special dish for his family to share that follows all the elf food groups: Candy, candy canes, candy corn, and Syrup...

QC Life decided today to make that spaghetti breakfast! Will it be worth it?

For those wishing to try it on their own, here are instructions to make it.

Buddy The Elf’s Breakfast Pasta

  • Prep Time:15 mins
  • Cook Time:10 mins
  • Total Time:25 mins
  • Servings:1

Ingredients:

  • 1 serving spaghetti
  • Red and green M&M’s
  • Mini marshmallows
  • Rainbow sprinkles
  • Chocolate syrup
  • Maple syrup
  • 1 chocolate fudge Pop Tart for toast

Instructions:

  • Boil spaghetti according to the instructions on the box, about 9-10 minutes. Drain it in a colander and plate it.
  • Add M&M’s (optimally red and green ones), mini marshmallows, and rainbow sprinkles.
  • Drizzle on chocolate syrup and maple syrup.
  • Toast a chocolate fudge Pop Tart for toast.

