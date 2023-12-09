PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Learning holiday tea recipes with Pauline Tea-Bar Apothecary

A hot tea can also be a holiday drink at the Pauline Tea-Bar Apothecary.
A hot tea can also be a holiday drink at the Pauline Tea-Bar Apothecary.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 10:53 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The holidays are full of eggnogs, coffee and hot chocolates.

But you can also curl up with a hot cup of tea to keep warm during the chilly season.

The Pauline Tea-Bar Apothecary is a tea shop that specializes in tea brewing. While their first location is right off of Morehead Drive, they are set to open a new location on Beatties Ford Road.

The new location is made in collaboration with Historic Westend Partners and their Thrive Community Revitalization efforts.

Sherry Waters, owner of the Pauline Tea-Bar Apothecary, joined QC Morning to make two holiday drinks sold at their shop, as well as give more information on their new location.

You can follow them on Instagram and Facebook for more information.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luna, a 10-month-old German shepherd, was stuck on a slanted tree 25 feet in the air in the...
‘I’ll be darned’: Missing German shepherd found stuck in tree 25 feet in the air
The wreck happened around 2 p.m. along Josh Birmingham Parkway.
Officials: Lane reopens after multi-vehicle crash at Charlotte Airport
Without hesitation, the driver is seen picking up the packages in one large stack and moving...
UPS driver goes the extra mile to move Amazon packages out of the rain on family’s porch
Tickets to the event, which runs May 3-5, 2024, go on sale to the public on Dec. 14.
3-day ‘Lovin’ Life Music Fest’ coming to uptown Charlotte in 2024
Huntersville Fire Department hiring full-time firefighters
Town of Huntersville to hire chief, 18 full-time firefighters

Latest News

More than 100,000 people call the holiday hotline each year.
Talking turkey over the Butterball Turkey Talk-Line
More information and a witness speaks about the recent Romare fight on July 4th
Fight breaks out at uptown Charlotte's Romare Bearden Park
On Friday morning, Chef Corey Jones, owner of Mad Dash Kitchen, and Cory Wilkins, the...
Yum! Making a shrimp pattie melt with Mad Dash Kitchen
WARNING: Video contains explicit language, viewer discretion is advised.
Video shows plane on fire, returning to gate at Charlotte airport
Uncovering holes in South Carolina's effort to protect domestic violence victims.
Cover Story: Responding to domestic violence calls