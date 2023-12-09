Learning holiday tea recipes with Pauline Tea-Bar Apothecary

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The holidays are full of eggnogs, coffee and hot chocolates.

But you can also curl up with a hot cup of tea to keep warm during the chilly season.

The Pauline Tea-Bar Apothecary is a tea shop that specializes in tea brewing. While their first location is right off of Morehead Drive, they are set to open a new location on Beatties Ford Road.

The new location is made in collaboration with Historic Westend Partners and their Thrive Community Revitalization efforts.

Sherry Waters, owner of the Pauline Tea-Bar Apothecary, joined QC Morning to make two holiday drinks sold at their shop, as well as give more information on their new location.

You can follow them on Instagram and Facebook for more information.

