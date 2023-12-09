PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Kannapolis-based MoneyGram Haas F1 Team lends its support to Habitat for Humanity

MoneyGram Haas F1 Team has donated $10,000 to the global non-profit housing organization,...
MoneyGram Haas F1 Team has donated $10,000 to the global non-profit housing organization, whose work spans across all 50 states in the U.S and approximately 70 countries.(Haas F1 Team)
By David Whisenant
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:11 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - As part of its continued work to support local communities and charities where it can make the biggest impact, team members of the US HQ in Kannapolis gave up some of their time to help Habitat for Humanity.

MoneyGram Haas F1 Team has donated $10,000 to the global non-profit housing organization, whose work spans across all 50 states in the U.S and approximately 70 countries.

Habitat’s vision is of a world where everyone has a healthy, affordable place to call home. Donations allow families to focus their finances on food, medicine, childcare, education and other essentials most take for granted.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nelson Gonzalez, 54, of Sherrills Ford, was arrested at the scene, troopers said.
Troopers: Catawba Co. school bus driver arrested for driving while impaired
Shamrock Drive crash east Charlotte
CMS: 4 students among those hurt in east Charlotte crash
Body camera video shows two CMPD officers rush into a South End apartment to save a woman who...
Exclusive: Video shows CMPD officers rush to save woman during domestic violence call
Tickets to the event, which runs May 3-5, 2024, go on sale to the public on Dec. 14.
3-day ‘Lovin’ Life Music Fest’ coming to uptown Charlotte in 2024
Scott Teeter has been in the hospital for nearly two weeks. Wife Heather has been at his side.
Community rallies to support, pray for stricken Salisbury restaurant owner

Latest News

Nearly 2,000 people are without power in Uptown.
Map: Nearly 2,000 without power in Uptown Charlotte
. A graduate of Benedict College with a degree in Business Administration, he offers...
Renowned author and speaker Tim Bowers headlines professional development symposium at Livingstone College
The tree can be seen in front of the campus on W. Innes St.
Catawba College Christmas tree brings solar-powered sparkle to Salisbury campus
Liz Monterrey will be sworn into office on December 12th.
‘Representation is important’: First Latina CMS board member talks goals for role