Kannapolis-based MoneyGram Haas F1 Team lends its support to Habitat for Humanity

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - As part of its continued work to support local communities and charities where it can make the biggest impact, team members of the US HQ in Kannapolis gave up some of their time to help Habitat for Humanity.

MoneyGram Haas F1 Team has donated $10,000 to the global non-profit housing organization, whose work spans across all 50 states in the U.S and approximately 70 countries.

Habitat’s vision is of a world where everyone has a healthy, affordable place to call home. Donations allow families to focus their finances on food, medicine, childcare, education and other essentials most take for granted.

