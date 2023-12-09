“It means everything”: For JCSU, trip to Florida Beach Bowl carries personal meaning

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - In Maurice Flower’s first season as the head coach of the Johnson C. Smith University football team, the Golden Bulls went 2-7.

Year two has yielded some much different results in 2023.

The former JCSU quarterback is now leading his team as the head coach to a bowl game for the first time since 2011.

“It means everything,” Flowers said. “It means what we came back for, it’s coming.”

The Golden Bulls will face Fort Valley State in the inaugural Florida Beach Bowl, a bowl game showcasing two of the top HBCU teams in the CIAA and SIAC conferences.

“We said when we came in, we were going to build a championship culture,” Flowers said. “We’re going to compete for championships, and this is the first one we can say we’re competing for.”

Flowers will also be coaching against his former team in this bowl game. He served as the head coach at Fort Valley State from 2020-21 before returning to his alma mater in 2022.

For starting offensive lineman Shawn Evans, next week’s bowl game is bringing him home for the first, and last time as a college football player.

“I’m going to be emotional when I see them in the stands, I’m not even gonna lie.”

Evans is from Orlando. Because of this, for his entire career at JSCU, his family hasn’t been able to make the trip up to see him play.

“It’s been difficult because there’s been times after the game, I look up in the stands but then I realize I don’t have nobody up there for me,” Evans said.

So when the Golden Bulls take the field next week in Fort Lauderdale, Evans will have his family in the stands to watch him for the first time as he plays the final game of his career.

“I’ll just be happy that I could be able to look up and point out, say ‘there goes my mom, there goes my family.’”

Win or lose, this bowl game is an accomplishment for the players, and the program. But make no mistake, the Golden Bulls are trying to bring a trophy back to the Queen City.

“We say this is just the beginning,” Flower said. “This is just the beginning of J-C-S-U turning the program around, and competing for championships on a regular basis.”

A win against Fort Valley State next week would be the eighth of the season for this team, which would tie the program record for most wins in a season.

The Golden Bulls and Wildcats kick off the 2023 Florida Beach Bowl Wednesday, Dec. 13 at 7:30 p.m. inside DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Fla..

