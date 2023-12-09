PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
First Alert Weather Day Sunday; Heavy rain likely and a few severe storms possible

First Alert Weather Day Sunday, heavy rain and severe weather possible
Firs Alert Weather Day Sunday
Firs Alert Weather Day Sunday(WBTV)
By Eric Garlick
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 9:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As we start our weekend, we will have cloudy to mostly cloudy skies across the area. A few showers will be possible across the Piedmont with rain likely across the foothills and into the mountains.

Highs will be above average topping out in the mid-60s for the afternoon.

  • Today: Mostly Cloudy - Cloudy, A few showers possible, mild 60s
  • Sunday: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - Heavy rain, severe weather possible
  • Next Week: Below average temps, Dry
Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day as heavy rain and strong winds are likely. Rain will be heavy at times and readers are urged to check back with the WBTV weather team as there’s still a chance for some severe weather to unfold Sunday afternoon, albeit a low chance.

If severe weather develops, damaging winds will be the main threat and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. The best timing for this appears to be late morning/early afternoon, but it will be possible at any time Sunday. That’s something we are monitoring. Most everyone in the Charlotte area will receive at least an inch of rain and some spots closer to the mountains will likely receive more.

The rain probably ends as some snow in the mountains, otherwise we’ll dry out Sunday night and Monday and Tuesday with sunshine back and cooler highs back in the 50s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Hope you have a weekend!

Meteorologist Eric Garlick

