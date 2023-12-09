First Alert Weather Day Sunday; Heavy rain likely and a few severe storms possible

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As we start our weekend, we will have cloudy to mostly cloudy skies across the area. A few showers will be possible across the Piedmont with rain likely across the foothills and into the mountains.

Highs will be above average topping out in the mid-60s for the afternoon.

Today: Mostly Cloudy - Cloudy, A few showers possible, mild 60s

Sunday: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - Heavy rain, severe weather possible

Next Week: Below average temps, Dry

Watching Sunday (WBTV)

Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day as heavy rain and strong winds are likely. Rain will be heavy at times and readers are urged to check back with the WBTV weather team as there’s still a chance for some severe weather to unfold Sunday afternoon, albeit a low chance.

Rain chances for Sunday, Dec. 10. (WBTV)

If severe weather develops, damaging winds will be the main threat and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. The best timing for this appears to be late morning/early afternoon, but it will be possible at any time Sunday. That’s something we are monitoring. Most everyone in the Charlotte area will receive at least an inch of rain and some spots closer to the mountains will likely receive more.

Rainfall forecast. (WBTV)

The rain probably ends as some snow in the mountains, otherwise we’ll dry out Sunday night and Monday and Tuesday with sunshine back and cooler highs back in the 50s.

7 day forecast (WBTV)

Hope you have a weekend!

Meteorologist Eric Garlick

