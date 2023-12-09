PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
CMPD investigating deadly shooting on Camp Greene Street

The shooting occurred around 4 a.m. claiming the life of a male victim
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 8:32 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Homicide detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are investigating a deadly shooting on Camp Greene Street.

According to CMPD, the shooting occurred just after 4 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9 in the 2200 block of Camp Greene Street. Officers in the area heard gunshots being fired area.

Officers where able to locate a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound and he was transported by Medic to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing. 

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective.

You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

