Amber Alert issued for missing 2-year-old from Virginia, may be headed to NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 2-year-old out of Virginia and the suspect and missing child may be heading to North Carolina, according to the North Carolina High Way Patrol.

According to SHP, they are searching for missing 2-year-old Zuri Dorsey, who is a Black female approximately two feet tall, weighing approximately 34 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing pink and white pajamas. She may have also been changed into a green Christmas themed zip up sleeper.

Zuri Dorsey. (Virginia State Police)

Zuri, is believed to be with Deandre Dorsey, 27, who is her estranged father, and is a Black male and is listed at 5-foot-11 and weighs approximately 160 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black jogger pants and a black hoodie, according to SHP.

SHP states that Deandre is in a red 2016 Honda Accord with NC license tag number RAZ-9972.

⚠️⚠️Parental Abduction of 2 -Year-Old in Virginia Beach⚠️⚠️ pic.twitter.com/fZUBNkvH1z — Virginia Beach Police Department (@VBPD) December 9, 2023

Deandre has six outstanding warrants in Virginia Beach and has Type 1 diabetes. It is unknown if he has his medication on him, officials with the Virginia Beach Police Department said.

If you have any information regarding this case, call the SHP - Troop C - Raleigh immediately at (757) 385-4401, or call 911 or* HP.

