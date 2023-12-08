York County Sheriff: Man wanted for armed robbery could be in Charlotte
Deputies say he committed the violent crimes during an incident on Dec. 8 on Edenvale Road in Rock Hill, S.C.
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 3:45 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A man accused of multiple crimes in York County could be in Charlotte, according to the sheriff’s office.
Zaquiel Little, 26, is being sought under the following charges:
- Armed Robbery
- Assault & Battery 3rd
- Assault & Battery High and Aggravated
- Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime
Deputies say Little committed the violent crimes during an incident on Dec. 8 on Edenvale Road in Rock Hill, S.C.
With any information, contact the York County Sheriff’s Office.
Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.