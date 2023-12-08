PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

York County Sheriff: Man wanted for armed robbery could be in Charlotte

Deputies say he committed the violent crimes during an incident on Dec. 8 on Edenvale Road in Rock Hill, S.C.
Man wanted after armed robbery in Rock Hill.
Man wanted after armed robbery in Rock Hill.(Courtesy: York County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 3:45 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A man accused of multiple crimes in York County could be in Charlotte, according to the sheriff’s office.

Zaquiel Little, 26, is being sought under the following charges:

  • Armed Robbery
  • Assault & Battery 3rd
  • Assault & Battery High and Aggravated
  • Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime

Deputies say Little committed the violent crimes during an incident on Dec. 8 on Edenvale Road in Rock Hill, S.C.

With any information, contact the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nelson Gonzalez, 54, of Sherrills Ford, was arrested at the scene, troopers said.
Troopers: Catawba Co. school bus driver arrested for driving while impaired
Shamrock Drive crash east Charlotte
CMS: 4 students among those hurt in east Charlotte crash
Body camera video shows two CMPD officers rush into a South End apartment to save a woman who...
Exclusive: Video shows CMPD officers rush to save woman during domestic violence call
Tickets to the event, which runs May 3-5, 2024, go on sale to the public on Dec. 14.
3-day ‘Lovin’ Life Music Fest’ coming to uptown Charlotte in 2024
Scott Teeter has been in the hospital for nearly two weeks. Wife Heather has been at his side.
Community rallies to support, pray for stricken Salisbury restaurant owner

Latest News

The Town of Waxhaw has canceled its Christmas parade for this weekend.
Waxhaw Christmas Parade canceled due to weather threat
Ahmad Mohmad Elzein was booked on July 30.
Warrant: Man concealed guns, ammo on trip to Lebanon originating at CLT Airport
Wells Fargo won't continue as the sponsor after the 2024 event.
Wells Fargo ending sponsorship of PGA event at Quail Hollow Club
The wreck happened around 2 p.m. along Josh Birmingham Parkway.
Officials: Traffic delays after multi-vehicle crash at Charlotte Airport