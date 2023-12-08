York County Sheriff: Man wanted for armed robbery could be in Charlotte

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A man accused of multiple crimes in York County could be in Charlotte, according to the sheriff’s office.

Zaquiel Little, 26, is being sought under the following charges:

Armed Robbery

Assault & Battery 3rd

Assault & Battery High and Aggravated

Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime

Deputies say Little committed the violent crimes during an incident on Dec. 8 on Edenvale Road in Rock Hill, S.C.

With any information, contact the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.