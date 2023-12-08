Wells Fargo ending sponsorship of PGA event at Quail Hollow Club

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte’s annual PGA Tour event is losing its sponsor.

Wells Fargo announced Friday it is not renewing the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club as a Signature Event in 2025 and beyond.

A specific reason for why the sponsorship isn’t being renewed was not given.

“We are incredibly proud of the 20+ year history of the Championship,” Wells Fargo said in a statement. “The tournament has generated significant local impact and delighted golf fans in Charlotte and across the country.”

Since 2003, the Wells Fargo Championship has generated more than $30 million in support of numerous charitable foundations, the company stated.

The 2024 Wells Fargo Championship is scheduled for May 6 through May 12 at Quail Hollow Club.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates sent straight to your phone.

Watch continuing news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.