Wells Fargo ending sponsorship of PGA event at Quail Hollow Club

A specific reason for why the sponsorship isn’t being renewed was not given.
Wells Fargo won't continue as the sponsor after the 2024 event.
Wells Fargo won't continue as the sponsor after the 2024 event.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 2:58 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte’s annual PGA Tour event is losing its sponsor.

Wells Fargo announced Friday it is not renewing the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club as a Signature Event in 2025 and beyond.

A specific reason for why the sponsorship isn’t being renewed was not given.

“We are incredibly proud of the 20+ year history of the Championship,” Wells Fargo said in a statement. “The tournament has generated significant local impact and delighted golf fans in Charlotte and across the country.”

Since 2003, the Wells Fargo Championship has generated more than $30 million in support of numerous charitable foundations, the company stated.

The 2024 Wells Fargo Championship is scheduled for May 6 through May 12 at Quail Hollow Club.

Watch continuing news coverage here:

