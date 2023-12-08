WBTV’s Steve Crump honored by Boy Scouts of America

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It was a special day for WBTV’s beloved work colleague and friend Steve Crump.

FULL COVERAGE: Steve Crump Tribute

The Mecklenburg County Council of the Boy Scouts of America honored Crump with the Good Scout Award on Friday.

It’s an organization that meant a lot to Steve.

Crump died in August after a long, hard-fought battle with cancer. He was 66 years old.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.