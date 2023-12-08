WBTV’s Steve Crump honored by Boy Scouts of America

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Crump died in August after a long, hard-fought battle with cancer.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 5:33 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It was a special day for WBTV’s beloved work colleague and friend Steve Crump.

The Mecklenburg County Council of the Boy Scouts of America honored Crump with the Good Scout Award on Friday.

It’s an organization that meant a lot to Steve.

Crump died in August after a long, hard-fought battle with cancer. He was 66 years old.

