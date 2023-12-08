PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Waxhaw Christmas Parade canceled due to weather threat

“Unfortunately, the weather forecast for the coming days has not improved as we had hoped,” Waxhaw town officials said in a news release.
Town staff said the decision was not made lightly and was based on their weather safety policy.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WAXHAW, N.C. (WBTV) – The town of Waxhaw has cancelled its weekend Christmas parade due to the threat of inclement weather.

Town staff said the decision was not made lightly and was based on their weather safety policy.

WBTV’s First Alert Weather Team has declared a First Alert Weather Day for Sunday due to the threat of heavy rain, gusty winds and the potential for thunderstorms.

“Unfortunately, the weather forecast for the coming days has not improved as we had hoped,” Waxhaw town officials said in a news release.

The Waxhaw Christmas Parade typically hosts between 5,000 and 10,000 participants and takes an average of 12 to 14 months to organize, according to officials.

“We understand the disappointment this may bring, and we share in that sentiment. However, the spirit of the season is not solely defined by one event but by the love, joy, and togetherness we share as a community,” town officials said.

