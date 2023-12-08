Warrant: Man concealed guns, ammo on trip to Lebanon originating at CLT Airport

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) – A Concord man is accused of trying to smuggle two guns and ammunition in his luggage while traveling to Lebanon on a flight originating from Charlotte.

Ahmad Mohmad Elzein was booked on July 30 and charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and carrying a concealed weapon, online jail records state.

On that date, Elzein checked two bags at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, with his final destination being Hamad International Airport in Doha, Qatar before a separate flight to Beirut, Lebanon, according to an affidavit for search and seizure filed in U.S. District Court.

During TSA screening, officials found one of the bags had a 9mm pistol concealed in a boot and a revolver duct-taped inside the suitcase liner, court documents stated.

TSA agents at CLT Airport then reportedly found an unknown amount of 9mm ammunition wrapped in a plastic bag that was placed in a sock in Elzein’s second bag.

“This ammunition was not securely packed in boxes or other packagings specifically designed to carry small amount of ammunition, as required,” the affidavit states.

At the time the firearms and ammunition were detected, the bags were already checked through and destined to leave the U.S. on the flight to Hamad International Airport, according to law enforcement.

“These checked bags would have traveled through interstate and foreign commerce with said firearms and ammunition had they not been intercepted by the Transportation Security Administration,” according to court documents.

TSA officials also discovered approximately $17,500 in cash in his carry-on luggage, authorities said.

During an interview with federal agents, Elzein admitted to putting the firearms and ammunition in his bag, as he planned to have the guns with him while visiting his family in Lebanon, the affidavit states.

Elzein went on to tell agents that he saw a sign at the airport stating it is illegal to transport firearms, but he thought that meant it was illegal to carry weapons on his person and not in his checked luggage.

He also said he got both of the guns and the ammo from a co-worker. A check later revealed that one of the weapons was reported stolen in November 2020, according to court documents.

As for the money, Elzein said he intended to take it with him to Lebanon.

“Elzein explained that conditions in Lebanon are not good right now, that the Lebanese dollar is not worth anything, and that in order to buy anything U.S. currency is necessary,” the affidavit states.

During the interview, he also said he wanted to stay in Lebanon for at least two months and was not sure when he would return to the U.S. On the morning of July 30, he had turned in his apartment key and indicated he was moving out and not returning, according to court documents.

The affidavit requesting the warrant was for a search of Elzein’s iPhone. It was filed on Aug. 3.

Elzein was previously convicted in Mecklenburg County for felony counterfeit trademark in 2007, according to court records. He remains in custody.

