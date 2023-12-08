PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

UNC-Chapel Hill chancellor to be next president of Michigan State University

WBTV was the first to break the news that Guskiewicz would be leaving Chapel Hill.
UNC-Chapel Hill Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz
UNC-Chapel Hill Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz(Jon Gardiner | Source: Jon Gardiner/UNC-Chapel Hill)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 9:53 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WBTV) – University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz will leave the college to take the top job at Michigan State University.

In a letter sent Friday morning, Guskiewicz announced he would step down from his role as UNC’s chancellor on Jan. 12, 2024, to assume the presidency of Michigan State on March 4.

WBTV was the first to break the news that Guskiewicz would be leaving Chapel Hill amid pressure from the UNC system’s president and the university’s board of trustees to vacate his current post.

Related: UNC-Chapel Hill Chancellor to leave by end of school year as pressure mounts

“Since acknowledging three weeks ago that I was weighing other professional opportunities, I have spent time talking with friends, colleagues and members of our beloved Carolina family,” Guskiewicz’s letter stated. “This has allowed me to think seriously about the future of our great University as well as my own future.”

Guskiewicz has served as the school’s 12th chancellor for nearly five years. The leadership transition comes after a fall semester in which the campus endured an on-campus shooting and a second security incident within days.

“I have loved leading Carolina for nearly five years. We have accomplished so much together, and I am proud of where Carolina is today. We have faced challenging times, but also incredible moments of opportunity,” Guskiewicz said in his letter to the campus.

In a statement, John Preyer, chairman of the UNC-Chapel Hill board of trustees, thanked Guskiewicz for his long and notable service to the university.

Preyer said a “thoughtful and thorough national search” for its next chancellor will begin immediately upon the appointment of an interim chief executive.

He added that the hope is UNC System President Peter Hans will consider interim candidates with “strong Carolina ties” and stellar credentials.

“Given the challenges and opportunities the University faces, a steady hand through the transition will be important for everyone involved,” Preyer’s statement read in part.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nelson Gonzalez, 54, of Sherrills Ford, was arrested at the scene, troopers said.
Troopers: Catawba Co. school bus driver arrested for driving while impaired
Shamrock Drive crash east Charlotte
CMS: 4 students among those hurt in east Charlotte crash
Body camera video shows two CMPD officers rush into a South End apartment to save a woman who...
Exclusive: Video shows CMPD officers rush to save woman during domestic violence call
Tickets to the event, which runs May 3-5, 2024, go on sale to the public on Dec. 14.
3-day ‘Lovin’ Life Music Fest’ coming to uptown Charlotte in 2024
Scott Teeter has been in the hospital for nearly two weeks. Wife Heather has been at his side.
Community rallies to support, pray for stricken Salisbury restaurant owner

Latest News

Demarkeyo Wanya Markel McClinton
Deputies: Man arrested after breaking in, attempting to break into 10 Lancaster Co. businesses
FILE - President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, leaves after a court appearance, July 26,...
Hunter Biden indicted on nine tax charges, adding to gun charges in special counsel probe
The community will honor Garinger High School student Johnnie McClendon on Friday after he...
Family, friends to hold balloon release for 14-year-old killed in Charlotte shooting
Zillow recently released its forecast for the 2024 housing market, which includes more homes...
6 predictions for Charlotte’s housing market in 2024