UNC-Chapel Hill chancellor to be next president of Michigan State University

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WBTV) – University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz will leave the college to take the top job at Michigan State University.

In a letter sent Friday morning, Guskiewicz announced he would step down from his role as UNC’s chancellor on Jan. 12, 2024, to assume the presidency of Michigan State on March 4.

WBTV was the first to break the news that Guskiewicz would be leaving Chapel Hill amid pressure from the UNC system’s president and the university’s board of trustees to vacate his current post.

“Since acknowledging three weeks ago that I was weighing other professional opportunities, I have spent time talking with friends, colleagues and members of our beloved Carolina family,” Guskiewicz’s letter stated. “This has allowed me to think seriously about the future of our great University as well as my own future.”

Guskiewicz has served as the school’s 12th chancellor for nearly five years. The leadership transition comes after a fall semester in which the campus endured an on-campus shooting and a second security incident within days.

“I have loved leading Carolina for nearly five years. We have accomplished so much together, and I am proud of where Carolina is today. We have faced challenging times, but also incredible moments of opportunity,” Guskiewicz said in his letter to the campus.

In a statement, John Preyer, chairman of the UNC-Chapel Hill board of trustees, thanked Guskiewicz for his long and notable service to the university.

Preyer said a “thoughtful and thorough national search” for its next chancellor will begin immediately upon the appointment of an interim chief executive.

He added that the hope is UNC System President Peter Hans will consider interim candidates with “strong Carolina ties” and stellar credentials.

“Given the challenges and opportunities the University faces, a steady hand through the transition will be important for everyone involved,” Preyer’s statement read in part.

