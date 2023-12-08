PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Temperatures warm up into the weekend ahead of rainy First Alert Weather Day Sunday

The Charlotte area could receive more than an inch of rain and some storms on Sunday.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 5:18 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Things are set to warm up Friday and into the weekend before our next First Alert Weather Day rolls in Sunday due to expected heavy rain and a chance for severe weather.

Friday will start off chilly, with temperatures in the mid-30s before warming up into the 60s during the afternoon.

Saturday will be even warmer, with highs in the mid to upper 60s. There will be a chance for some stray showers on Saturday. Temperatures will be similar Sunday, but rain is certain, with measurements up to an inch and a half. Storm potential also returns Sunday.

The forecast will dry out by the start of next week as chilly weather will make its return once again.

