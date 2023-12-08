Temperatures warm up into the weekend ahead of rainy First Alert Weather Day Sunday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Things are set to warm up Friday and into the weekend before our next First Alert Weather Day rolls in Sunday due to expected heavy rain and a chance for severe weather.

Friday will start off chilly, with temperatures in the mid-30s before warming up into the 60s during the afternoon.

Saturday will be even warmer, with highs in the mid to upper 60s. There will be a chance for some stray showers on Saturday. Temperatures will be similar Sunday, but rain is certain, with measurements up to an inch and a half. Storm potential also returns Sunday.

The forecast will dry out by the start of next week as chilly weather will make its return once again.

