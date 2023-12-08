Students rescue woman and her 2 children who were trapped underneath car

LAYTON, Utah (KSTU) – A group of students rushed to rescue a family that was pinned underneath a car after it ran over them on Tuesday.

Surveillance video shows over 20 students and a United States Air Force airman rush to lift the car off the family who was run over in the parking lot as they were leaving Layton Christian Academy in Layton, Utah.

“I came out those doors right here, just chilling. I walked out, there was a lot of commotion going on and people were just telling me to help, so I just dropped my stuff and ran over,” Layton Christian Academy student Theophious Roach remembered.

Moments later, Senior Airman Dominique Childress realized there were people underneath the car.

“I see kids just start trying to pick up a car, and I was like, ‘OK, I guess I’m joining in. Let’s pick up a car,’” Childress said.

School employee Bridgette Ponson and her 2-year-old son Archer were trapped. Ponson’s 3-year-old daughter Brightley was able to crawl out on her own.

A mother and her toddlers were hospitalized after being run over and pinned underneath a car. (GoFundMe)

“I noticed legs come out and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, there’s an actual child under this car,’” Childress added. “So I was like, ‘Hey guys, switch it up. Grab the kid. Let’s get the car high enough so we can get the kid out.’ Somebody came, pulled the kid out and mom was able to get out 15 seconds later.”

The school is home to about 300 students from 40 different countries and there are often language barriers, but Childress said there were no language barriers when it came to saving lives.

“It’s working together,” Childress stated. “You preach it in every aspect of life, whether it’s military or I know they teach the same thing in high school, right? Work together and you’re going to be able to get something done. We did.”

Police believe the sun was a factor in the accident and said the driver has been cooperating.

“The car was heavy,” student Junior Saripsat said. “We did our best and the moment I heard the kids crying, I was like, ‘Oh thank God. The kids are good now.’”

Layton Christian Academy head of schools Chris Crowder said the two kids were expected to be released from the hospital on Wednesday.

“The doctor said it was a miracle that they didn’t have severe life-threatening injuries,” Crowder said. “The 2-year-old actually had tire marks on his back, and the doctors can’t find anything wrong.”

Their mother has more serious injuries and has to have surgery, but the outcome could’ve been much worse if it wasn’t for everyone who rushed to help.

“I’m very proud of our kids and I’m even proud of the driver who was behind the wheel,” Crowder said. “She immediately ran to help. She just was blinded.”

The Layton Christian Academy community set up a GoFundMe for the family.

“I think it just shows togetherness and that God is really with us,” Roach added.

Copyright 2023 KSTU via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.