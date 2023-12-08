PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Statesville Christmas parade canceled due to weather threat

It was set to take place downtown at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 10.
Christmas parade winners announced (Source: Pixabay)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Statesville Christmas Parade was canceled on Friday due to forecasted inclement weather.

The 30th Masonic District of North Carolina Annual Christmas Parade in Statesville was set to take place downtown at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 10.

“Anticipated heavy rains, high winds, and the potential for thunderstorms have led to the decision, prioritizing the safety of our participants and the public,” a spokesperson wrote. “This choice is made with careful consideration, recognizing the dedication and hard work our participants invest in creating memorable entries.”

Officials elaborated they “share in the community’s disappointment,” emphasizing they anticipate an “even more spectacular event” for next year’s parade.

This was the second parade in the viewing area to announce its cancelation on Friday, along with the Waxhaw Christmas Parade.

